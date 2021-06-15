Most 11-year-olds are currently spending their days enjoying summer vacation. For Limestone County resident Bella Winters, Saturday marked a much happier occasion than a day out of school.
Bella has spent the last eight weeks at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, recovering from a heart transplant. She was born with nine congenital heart defects, and her family learned she would need a transplant in November.
The Winterses received word that a heart was available in February, but Bella ended up having to wait a bit longer after that trip did not end in surgery.
Another call came in April, and this time, the procedure was a go. The transplant took 12 hours to complete.
“We could tell she was scared, but let me tell you, she is the bravest person I’ve ever met in my life,” Bella's mother, Corey Winters, told The News Courier's news partner WAFF-48. “It was very stressful and, you know, they tell you go eat but you’re afraid to leave, you’re afraid to eat.”
The Winters family maintains a Facebook page called Team Bella, @goteambellachdwarrior. When the road to recovery was finally to the point at which Bella could come home, her family decided to put together something special.
With the help of the community and different organizations, a surprise homecoming party was held for Bella. The group posted up at a local convenience store before setting the plan in motion.
Deputy Josh Gentry with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office escorted the family home with lights and sirens on. Well-wishers lined the road, waved and held up signs while the East Limestone High School marching band played in celebration.
The Winters family said a state trooper, ambulance and fire crew were also on hand for the escort.
“Welcome home, Bella. Your courage and strength are an inspiration to us all,” LCSO said in a social media post.
A post to the Team Bella page described Bella's reaction to the homecoming surprise as priceless.
“She was so overwhelmed and has not smiled that much in eight weeks,” the family said. “Thank you for bringing her so much joy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.