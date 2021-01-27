Cutting people's hair may not have been Nathaniel Mencia's original career goal, but now he can't imagine doing anything else.
It's "seeing somebody's face change," Mencia said. "It's like, you can see someone come in with a bad day, their face says it all, then just giving them a nice haircut, sharp lines, helping them laugh and just watching them care more about themselves when they leave."
It's an experience he hopes to provide for boys and men from around the Athens-Limestone area even more now that he's finally opened his own shop, Nate's Place, at 1012 W. Market St., Athens. Mencia used to cut hair at Razor's Edge, and after it closed permanently, he decided to bring a years-old dream of being a small business owner into reality.
His father, Raul Mencia, served as his first customer. As one of the younger Mencia's biggest supporters and a business owner, the honor proved emotional for both of them, Nathaniel Mencia said.
"He's been trying to get me to get my own place for a long time," Mencia said, who said his dad has taught him a lot about how to run a business.
Mencia, a West Limestone High graduate, received his barber license in 2013 from Calhoun Community College and has been practicing his craft in the Athens area ever since. He prides himself on working well with children and offers services to any male customer over the age of 1.
"Any type of hair, too," he said. "I have Black customers, Hispanic customers, Chinese customers, old customers."
He also takes pride in being able to offer flat-tops, something he called "a dying thing in barbering." That said, he wants his shop to be more than just a place to get a haircut.
"You never know what someone is going through when they come in the door, so my goal is to make everyone feel welcomed and cared for," Mencia said.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks welcomed Nate's Place to the local business community.
"As the Limestone County community continues to grow at a rapid pace, we are excited to see small businesses created that will directly benefit from this growth," Daly said. "We congratulate this Limestone County native for following his dreams and also welcome him to our small business family."
"It's always inspiring to see one of our local graduates further his or her education and start a career in Athens and Limestone County," Marks said. "When you support shopping locally, you're supporting local success stories like Nathaniel."
Mencia said the community has been nothing but supportive since he announced the opening of Nate's Place. It's been "nothing but support and love from the community, and I love it. I'm here for them. That's why I'm here," he said.
"I want to be the best barber in the 256," Mencia said. "I want people to come in my shop and ... see my place and say, 'Great atmosphere, great place, great cuts,' say they feel at home."
Nate's Place is open by appointment only Mondays and Tuesdays. Walk-ins are welcome 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Appointments can be made online at natesplace.booksy.com or by calling 256-497-8854.
