Among the many amenities on offer at Athens-Limestone Wellness Center at 209 Fitness Way are a 75-foot indoor pool, a heated therapy pool and whirlpool.
These facilities, run by Athens-Limestone Hospital, are meant to help residents recover from injuries, ease medical conditions and provide exercise opportunities for those who cannot use other land-based means.
However, due to financial constraints, ALH President Traci Collins told members in a letter the hospital will be permanently closing the pool at the wellness center on Dec. 31, 2021.
According to the company's website, Athens-Limestone Hospital Wellness Center has been serving Limestone County and surrounding areas since 1999. The 30,000-square foot facility has a 75-foot lap pool, heated therapy pool and whirlpool.
For now, at least.
“For the past 22 years we have enjoyed and appreciated all the loyal wellness center members that we have the pleasure of serving in our community of Athens,” Collins said in the letter to members. “While it has been a great benefit for many, we are, however going to have to make the unfortunate decision of permanently closing the pool facilities at the wellness center. The facility needs major renovation and infrastructure work to continue.”
Members reaction
Many local residents who use the pool, therapy pool and whirlpool at ALWC have let their voices be heard on the issue. More people have contacted The News Courier over the pool closure then any other issue in recent memory.
Many said they use the pool at ALWC on a weekly basis, some multiple times a week. The heated therapy pool and whirlpool have been out of commission for some time already, some have said, and the pool is the last thing there they have to keep them coming back.
Collins reminded members in her letter that membership at ALWC includes use of facilities as well, including in Madison, the closest to Athens.
However, residents said many who use the Athens facility are elderly or have health issues that would make the trek to Madison difficult.
Take Calvin Lynch for example. He said he has been swimming at ALWC for many years due to a heart condition. He said he can't use regular equipment because of the condition, making aquatic exercise vital for his health.
“I have had triple bypass surgery in the past, and this facility has done wonders for me,” Lynch said. “My doctor said this facility is my lifeblood, and I don't know of anywhere else in Limestone County where I can do this. I don't know what I'm going to do.”
Collins told member Rita Smith in response to a letter that SportsFit in Athens, 22423 U.S. 72, has a therapy pool. The business lists a therapy pool, whirlpool and sauna among its amenities online.
Smith told Collins in the letter she has been a member of ALWC since it opened in 1999.
“This is such a wonderful facility for all ages to stay active,” Smith said. “The pool has been used by citizens into their 90s. Water aerobics is an exercise that cannot be replaced with machines or land classes. Folks drive from surrounding communities to do water exercise and meet with friends. They will not get on busy Highway 72 to drive to Madison. As they shouldn't. Athens is growing, and there will be more demand for an indoor pool. This would be a major step backwards for the hospital.”
Collins said in her response to Smith that the decision to close the pool at ALWC was not made “hastily.”
“Swimming pools are the most expensive and often least used service that is provided in some wellness facilities,” she said. “Less than 100 of our 3,000 members use our pool on a regular basis, while the cost of maintaining and operating the pool has grown prohibitive. Our pool currently needs repairs, with new equipment costing in excess of $270,000.
“Additionally, our day-to-day operations of the wellness center have created a shortfall of more than $230,000 for this past fiscal year. This level of financial loss is not sustainable and threatens other services available at the wellness center.”
Collins said the system understands the disappointment and inconvenience this decision has caused for some members, but “we cannot avoid this action.” Collins said some members wondered if federal aid money, like funds allocated for COVID-19 relief, could be used to help the center.
She said ALH was not aware of any aid money available, and funds for COVID-19 cannot be used for such a project.
Doctor's note
Among the members who use the pool at the ALWC is Dr. Jon D. Turner, a physician who practices at Huntsville Hospital Physician Care at Elkton in Ardmore, Tenn.
Turner said in a letter written to Collins, a copy of which was given to The News Courier, that he is “extremely disappointed” to read of the facility closings at ALWC.
“The wellness center pool has been an asset to the city of Athens, Limestone County and to the Huntsville Hospital system for many years,” Turner said. “Many residents regularly utilize these pools for rehabilitation from various injuries, surgeries or chronic diseases which would otherwise prevent them from performing any exercise. I personally have referred many patients to the facility for cardiac and other rehab activity, particularly for those with limiting musculoskeletal difficulties.”
Turner told Collins he felt it is “paradoxical” to close the pools at ALWC “just because of major renovation and infrastructure work” given the service the center provides to Limestone County residents.
“Capital expenditures should not be lumped with costs for daily operations,” he said. “I would strongly recommend reconsideration of your facility closure decision.”
Turner said in his letter he felt ALH could seek financial aid from the city of Athens or from the Limestone County Commission. He said ALWC members would even be willing to participate in fundraisers if it would help keep the facilities open for use.
Members have been making their voices heard over this issue. They are not happy with the thought of losing the pool facilities at ALWC. However, it seems for now the closing is inevitable, and a move to a different facility in either Athens or Madison will be the easiest, if only, ways to continue receiving this type of aquatic therapy for those who need it.
