The Athens Wellness Center pool area is closed due to ventilation issues. The pool was closed last Thursday, and the timeline for re-opening is “yet to be determined,” according to Director Blake Lane.
They are currently “checking ventilation and pool water to ensure the pool area is safe for use.”
Physical therapy patients who are engaging in water-based PT have the option to utilize other area pools, including Encore and the Madison Hospital Wellness Center.
Sherry Lynn Clark spoke at Monday’s Limestone County Commission work session meeting on behalf of the “20-35 participants regularly attending water aerobics class at the Athens Health and Wellness pool.”
She said, “there was great celebration and thanks to Collin Daly for his involvement in keeping the pool open. Last month, it was announced that would happen.”
Last Friday, it was announced that the pool would be closed indefinitely, and Clark and those who use the pool asked the commission to seek answers as to why. She also asked the commission to do what they could to keep the pool open.
“The water exercise is extremely important to those of us attempting to strengthen and keep our mobility. For myself, I do not have insurance to cover this expense. It takes me 25-30 minutes to drive there. It is very important to me personally. I joined specifically for the water exercise,” Clark said.
Daly said, “I was under the impression that everything was good, and it kind of snowballed with them coming in and saying they were going to close it.”
Daly stressed that the decision was made by Huntsville Hospital and not by local officials.
“I know we are all concerned about the health and wellbeing of the people in the community so we will all be looking into that,” Daly said.
