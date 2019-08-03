In a nearly 45-year career with Athens-Limestone Emergency Medical Services, Mike West has helped thousands of people during their time of need, either as a paramedic or as director of the department.
Via Facebook, Athens-Limestone Hospital announced Friday West would be retiring from his director role and would instead “pursue his passion for teaching.” His role as EMS chief is just one of West's jobs — he also serves as Limestone County's elected coroner, a term that ends in three years.
“The ALH Family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and thanks for Mike’s extraordinary 45 years of service and leadership,” the post said. “Thank you for Being the Difference for our employees, patients and community. We wish you all the best!”
West was only 18 when he started his EMS career. At the time, there were only two trucks and EMS averaged about three calls per day. The department now has six trucks and averages 30-40 calls per day.
When asked why now seemed like a good time to retire, West said he's got “44.8” years with EMS. He'll be busy, however, as he's accepted a job at Calhoun Community College teaching the next generation of emergency medical technicians. He'll also continue to provide education to Athens-Limestone Hospital's EMS workforce.
Teaching is a role West is familiar with, as he's been a part-time instructor at Calhoun for 20 years.
“I have a passion for teaching,” he said. “I teach (future EMTs) in class and then I get to see how they function when they get into the real world.”
When asked about the future, West expressed concern about the growing need for EMTs and paramedics. He explained low pay is a reason why some choose to steer clear of the path. Those who are fresh out of school won't make big bucks but want the salary of a seasoned veteran.
“Most ambulance services are private and don't have the financial support of police and fire departments. City and counties don't give anything to ambulance services, but it's that way statewide,” he said. “They have to rely on set funds and insurance and Medicaid reimbursements, and that fluctuates. Then (students) in EMT school see what (registered nurses) make and decide they'd rather go into that.”
He described the EMT field as rewarding, however, especially for those who have a passion to help people.
“They have to have a Type A personality and a love for patient care,” he said, when asked about the desired traits of a paramedic. “They have to be aggressive and want to make a difference in someone's life.”
He said those interested in becoming firefighters may also want to pursue EMT certification, as it's an attractive qualification to fire departments.
In looking back over his career, West said the events that stood out most to him were the tornado outbreaks of 1974 and 2011. After the storms, EMS employees worked more than 24 hours providing services to those affected.
“Those were the biggest issues we've ever had,” he said, adding he uses the lessons of those disasters when teaching the next generation.
In addition to those he's shaped through his love of teaching, West has also had an impact on other emergency workers in the Athens and Limestone community. E911 Director Brandon Wallace said it had “been a privilege” to work with West.
“He will always be remembered for his accomplishments and many years of dedication to emergency services,” Wallace said. “I hope he has an amazing retirement and enjoys a new chapter in life doing what he loves.”
