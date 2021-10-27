Per a report from Athens Police Department, one westbound lane of U.S. 72 at the intersection of Line Road has been closed due to a wreck.
APD reports a concrete truck rolled over into a ditch while turning onto U.S. 72 from Line Road.
According to the city of Athens, the lane will be closed "indefinitely" as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigate.
"It will take some time to remove the truck," the city said in an alert.
