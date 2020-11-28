Thanksgiving is a holiday where people are encouraged to take a moment and reflect on the things for which they are thankful. For Janice Williams, one of the things she is thankful for is being able to help out those less fortunate than herself.
Local group Women Empowering Women of Alabama passed out 150 turkeys and food boxes during a Thanksgiving food giveaway Nov. 21 at FreshWind Christian Fellowship. Williams, president of the organization, said it was a blessing to be able to help give back and “bless someone else.”
“The biggest thing about buying 150 turkeys is finding them all,” she said. “We had to go to Huntsville, Athens and Decatur. Getting them all together was a lot. Different people and women in the group donated food, and we put it together and made it work.”
Once WEW had all 150 turkeys together, the next issue was finding a place to store them all before the food drive. Williams said iAcademy at Athens Elementary School and IHOP each stored some of the birds in their respective freezers for the group.
Williams said the Thanksgiving food giveaway is one of several events that WEW holds each year to help the community.
“We do five or six events a year,” she said. “We will be at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park three or four times (a year) giving away clothes and food. We have been doing those and the turkey giveaway for seven years now.”
Food pantry
Another way that WEW helps out the community is by maintaining a food pantry. Williams and her husband used to house the pantry in an area behind their home, but now they have moved it to a new location.
“We have been talking about doing this for a while now,” Williams said. “We have been looking for a better location. My husband and I purchased a storage shed, and FreshWind agreed to house it on their land.”
WEW will be hosting an open house for the new food pantry 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. FreshWind church is located at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens.
“It makes me feel good to try and help make a difference in someone else's life,” Williams said. “We had a guy stop in this morning and get a food box.”
She said WEW will be holding a canned food drive soon, possibly in January, to help replenish the food pantry. Because of the pandemic, the post office was not able to host its annual canned food drive during the Thanksgiving holiday season.
Williams said anyone who would like to donate to the food pantry can contact her at 256-233-5995 or drop items off at FreshWind from 3-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
