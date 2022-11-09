ATHENS, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital Health System (HHHS), a community-owned, not-for-profit health system in north Alabama and southern Tennessee, will sign an academic partnership with nonprofit, online Western Governors University (WGU) on Nov. 10, 2022.
As part of the partnership, WGU will seek to provide Huntsville Hospital Health System employees with multiple paths to higher education and professional development through WGU’s online college courses. WGU and the HHHS will work together to offer and enroll HHHS’s to WGU’s competency-based and mentor-supported online degree programs and credentials.
A signing ceremony will be held at Athens-Limestone Hospital in Athens, Ala., on Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m. to officially recognize the partnership. Derriell Springfield, strategic partnership manager for WGU’s Southeast region, will be on hand to sign the partnership on behalf of WGU and will be accompanied by WGU’s Sage Coach, a custom-built coach bus decked out with massage chairs, games and food to celebrate the event.
As a leader in the higher education landscape for 25 years, WGU offers more than 60 online degree programs in business, education, health, and information technology, as well as several micro-credential options that can be stacked toward a degree. Tuition is around $4,000 per semester for most undergraduate degree programs. Every program is mentor-supported and designed to fit into busy work and home schedules. WGU currently has roughly 1,400 current students and more than 2,000 graduate in Alabama.
About WGU
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online nonprofit WGU now serves more than 147,433 students nationwide and has more than 295,917 graduates in all 50 states. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, WGU is recognized as a highly effective postsecondary education model. Learn more at wgu.edu.
About Huntsville Hospital Health System
Established in 1895, Huntsville Hospital is the flagship campus of the not-for-profit Huntsville Hospital Health System, which also includes Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Madison Hospital, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Red Bay Hospital in Franklin County, Marshall Medical Centers in Marshall County, Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro and Lincoln Health System in Fayetteville, Tenn. With 2,300 patient beds and nearly 17,000 staff members, the Health System is among the largest employers in North Alabama.
