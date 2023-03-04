With so many options available in school libraries, what are students reading today?
What are students reading at Athens Intermediate School? Answers courtesy of Dana Pressnell
Q: Do intermediate students participate in Accelerated Reading?
A: Yes, our 4th graders started Accelerated Reader in January of this year
Q: Do they have a designated weekly library/silent reading time?
A: Students at AIS attend a scheduled library time bi-weekly. ELA (English Language Arts) teachers do provide silent reading time regularly to students. Students are also encouraged to read 20 minutes daily at home.
Q: How are students encouraged to read?
A: 5th graders may earn medals and recognition through Reading Olympics. To earn a medal students must read books 100 pages or more and complete an independent reading assessment on their favorite books. Independent reading assessments change each 9 weeks, and students may choose from several varieties of formats in both fiction and non-fiction. To earn a gold medal, students must read and report on 4 books, silver is 3 books, and bronze is 2 books.
4th graders are encouraged to set goals in Accelerated Reader. Students first choose a book that looks interesting. They are then encouraged to check the reading level to see if they can successfully comprehend. The goal is to find books they are passionate and interested in reading and then to work their brain muscle to become stronger readers. Students can earn rewards for meeting their personal goals each 9 weeks.
ELA classes do novel studies together. Book trailers are included on the AIS news. Mrs. Pressnell shares through book talks with individual students visiting the library and during scheduled bi-weekly classes.
Q: What are the three most popular books checked out by AIS students right now?
A: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Overlode, I Survived The Galveston Hurricane, Percy Jackson's The Sea of Monsters, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Q: What are the three most popular genres for AIS students right now?
A: 1. Definitely Graphic Novels! Although there are few words to actually read in this format, students must look at the pictures to make lots of inferences regarding the plot. (Dog Man, Babysitters Club, The Bible)
2. Funny genre- Diary of a Wimpy Kid, 13 Story Treehouse series, My Weird School, Dork Diaries, etc.
3. Historical Fiction- I Survived series, anything WWII related (Number the Stars, The War That Saved My Life, and anything by the authors Alan Gratz or Marsha Skrypuch
Q: What genres are current AIS students not reading?
A: With 600 students, it seems everyone has a different interest in reading! All genres are visited by our students. I would estimate picture books, poetry, and biographies are the least circulated even though they circulate often.
Q: On average, how many books do individual students check out per year?
A: Each student checks out a minimum of 2 books every 2 weeks. Students have the option to flex in to exchange books as needed between schedule library times.
What are students reading for Athens Middle School? Answers are courtesy of Leslie Batts, Library Media Specialist
Q: Do middle school students participate in Accelerated Reading?
A: Students at AMS do not participate in Accelerated Reader
Q: Do they have a designated weekly library/silent reading time?
A: Library times for check in/check out are typically arranged through the ELA teacher. ELA teachers will set up a time to bring their whole class or to send them in small groups as needed. However, students are able to come visit the library on their own as long as it's an appropriate time. Something new we have started this semester is 0 period. The entire school has 0 period twice a week (Tuesday and Thursday) for 45 minutes. This is used as an intervention time, but a majority of the students are reading silently for those 45 minutes.
Q: How are students encouraged to read?
A: Students are encouraged to read in all of their classes once they have completed their daily assignments. Students are encouraged to find an author or genre they like to read for enjoyment outside of their assigned classroom reading.
Q: What are the three most popular books checked out by AMS students right now?
A: The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney, the historical fiction books written by Alan Gratz (Allies, Code of Honor, Grenade, Ground Zero, Prisoner B-3087, Projekt 1065, Refugee, and Two Degrees), and The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels are the most popular.
Q: What are the three most popular genres for AMS students right now?
A: Graphic Novels, Realistic Fiction and Fantasy are the three most popular genres.
Q: What genres are current AMS students not reading?
A: Students don't read Non-Fiction as much as the other genres.
Q: On average, how many books do individual students check out per year?
A: Based upon circulation statistics, students check out an average of 7 books per year.
What are students at Athens High School reading? Answer courtesy of Kristie Murphree, Library Media Specialist
A: High school students love to read a variety of genres with Graphic Novels, Realistic Fiction, Sports Fictio,n and Suspense being at the top. Reading preferences fluctuate depending on grade level or the required reading list that English Language Arts teachers assign. Even on the required reading list, students are given choices.
