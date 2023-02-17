While driving from here to there in the City of Athens, one often sees new construction and wonders, “What’s that going to be?” The following businesses have submitted blueprints and have been permitted by the City of Athens.
Old Black Bear Brewing Company 309 & 311 Marion Street
Old Black Bear Brewing Company is a premier brewery and distillery based out of Madison. They offer a wide variety of made from scratch foods including gourmet sandwiches, pasta, burgers, salads, and much more.
Jack’s- corner of US Hwy 72 and Lucas Ferry Road
Jack’s is a fast food favorite based out of Homewood, Alabama, offering a breakfast menu and burgers and chicken.
Slim Chickens- 1880 US Hwy 72 (corner of US Hwy 72 and Lindsay Lane)
Slim Chickens specializes in fried chicken tenders, wings, a variety of sides, and desserts.
Chicken Salad Chick- 22175 US Hwy 72 (near Publix and Listerhill Credit Union)
Chicken Salad Chick got its start when founder Stacy Brown began selling her perfected recipe door-to-door in Auburn. Now, Chicken Salad Chick offeres over a dozen speciality chicken salad options as well as pimento cheese, soups, sides, and desserts.
Gateway Village Apartments and dog park- Athens-Limestone Blvd. (behind Chick-Fil-A and IHOP)
According to the city, the Gateway Village Apartment complex will consist of 256 luxury units. The four-story apartment community development will include appliances, walk-in showers and tubs, and covered porches. The gated complex will also include a saltwater pool, integrated splash decks, fitness center and more.
Twice Daily- corner of US Hwy 31 and Trigreen Drive (by the Sportsplex)
This will be the second Twice Daily location in the City of Athens. Besides filling up with gas, customers will find White Bison inside offering a variety of coffee options, teas, a bakery, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The 24-hour store has plenty of snacks as well as a beer cave.
