The home of Gen. Joe Wheeler will host the third and final event of its holiday tour series Sunday, according to a press release.
The tours are meant to reflect on Christmas traditions through the years, including the Victorian practice of introducing live trees into the home during the winter.
Visitors can also explore the grounds at Pond Spring with a “Reindeer Selfie Scavenger Hunt” and enjoy musical entertainment, hot chocolate and treats. Children can expect a visit from Santa Claus. At 3 p.m., the Lawrence County Public Library will sponsor a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for college-aged students, military and seniors, and $3 for children ages 6 to 18. Children under 6 will be admitted free. Groups may purchase at a discount and are encouraged to make arrangements in advance by calling 256-637-8513.
Pond Spring, a historic property of the Alabama Historical Commission, is located in Lawrence County in Hillsboro, 3 miles east of Courtland, on Alabama 20.
