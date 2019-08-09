If you're not a fan of snakes or other reptiles, stay clear of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge visitor center Saturday.
The refuge will host “Snakes Alive!” a program exploring the world of toads, salamanders, frogs and snakes. Hosted by Ranger Daphne Moland, the goal of the program is to allow the public to get up close and personal with the reptiles and separate fact from fiction.
There will be two presentations — one at 11 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. The program lasts an hour and includes an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
The visitor center is on Alabama 67 South in Decatur. For more information, visit www.fws.gov/wheeler or call 256-350-6639.
