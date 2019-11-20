Sarrell Dental & Eye Care will have to buy its county-owned building or make some other arrangement if it hopes to stay in its current home in Athens.
Limestone County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to have county officials prepare a notice of termination and demand for Sarrell to vacate the building at 310 W. Elm St.
County Attorney Mark Maclin said during the commission's regular meeting that Sarrell's lease with the county expired Sunday and there is no other lease or agreement in place. At least one commissioner said he believes the low-cost lease offered Sarrell an unfair advantage over competitors.
Ten years ago, a previous County Commission leased the building to Sarrell for $1 a year because the nonprofit planned to serve underprivileged children, specifically those not being served by many local dentists. Many of their patients use All Kids, a low-cost, comprehensive healthcare coverage program for children under age 19, which is administered by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Sarrell paid for the renovations it made to the county building, which once housed the county health department and is now also used to store Limestone County Sheriff's Office equipment.
Commissioners agreed to have Commission Chairman Collin Daly and County Administrator Pam Carter work with Maclin to prepare the notice of termination and demand for possession.
Sarrell still has time to make another arrangement with the county, however.
"If they (Sarrell) come forward with a proposal, they can still be considered," Maclin said.
Commissioner Ben Harrison believes the county never should have leased the building to Sarrell in the first place. He told The News Courier he believes it gave the company an unfair advantage over other local dentists.
"I think this gives us an opportunity to kind of rectify what I consider an inequity," Harrison said. "This is an instance where local government is meddling in a market. There are some inequities here by what taxpaying business people (get) versus what we give to this nonprofit. So there are a number of issues that I have with that. I think this is a good first step."
Other business
Also Monday, commissioners took the following action:
• Approve travel reimbursement for the Limestone County Board of Registrars;
• Approved a resolution to obtain financing and execute a commercial loan from First National Bank to purchase one Etnyre four-wheel drive chip spreader for $229,414 at a 2.17% fixed interest rate over four years, payable in annual installments;
• Approved a grant agreement with Alabama's Mountains Rivers and Valley's RC&D for $6,990 to upgrade the Limestone County Farmers Market by adding oscillating fans and building vendor display tables. The county will supply $1,700 in match funds to obtain the grant, bringing the total project cost to $8,690. Daly said after the meeting that county workers will do the work over the winter to have it finished before the spring opening;
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Athens-Limestone Geographic Information System Consortium to proceed with the design, procurement, implementation and operation of components needed to establish a community mapping and data management system for the benefit of the community, citizens, industry and governments of Athens and Limestone County. Athens and Limestone County will each pay 23.4%, while the following will each pay 7.6%: Athens Utilities water/wastewater, gas and electric departments; Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority; Athens-Limestone County Emergency Management Agency; 911 Communication District and Athens City Schools;
• Approved a contract with CDW and iland Cloud for computer data storage, pending approval by the county attorney;
• Approved family medical leave for Christian Frasier today through Dec. 10;
• Agreed to update the staffing plan for District 1 at the request of District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet;
• Agreed to hire Dustin Gatlin as equipment operator 1 for District 2, pending successful drug screening;
• Approved merit increases for the following employees: Jason Carter, equipment operator 3, effective Nov. 2; Elizabeth Clark, recording clerk II, effective Nov. 14; Tavaris Hines, deputy, effective Nov. 3; Wendy Johnston, recording clerk, effective Nov. 30; Lisa Kellum, corrections officer, effective Nov. 15; Jacob Lamar, corrections officer, effective Nov. 1; Melissa McGlocklin, license tag clerk, effective Nov. 30; Jacquelin McNatt, corrections officer sergeant, effective Nov. 1; Dannie Miller, District 2 foreman, effective Nov. 8; Rhonda Mitchell, license tag clerk, effective Nov. 3; Marcia Pratt, tag clerk, effective Nov. 6; Jacob Rupp, corrections officer, Nov. 1; Caleb Ryan, deputy, effective Nov. 19; Pat Ryan, corrections officer, effective Nov. 3; Alicia Sanders, human resources coordinator, effective Nov. 19; Jeff Sides, corrections officers, effective Nov. 25; and Fred Sloss III, chief deputy sheriff, effective Nov. 16;
• Gave preliminary and final approved to Briarpatch, a 13-lot, minor subdivision on the south side of Ed Ray Road and east of Wells Road in District 2;
• Agreed to change the polling location of Beat 6, Box 3 at Lester Town Hall from 30306 Lester Road to 30282 Lester Road, effective for the March 2020 primary election;
• Agreed to sell a District 1 Husqvarna mower, model 960430115, on GovDeals. Sammet said the equipment has been in the shed for three or four years and "needs to be gotten out of the way"; and
• Agreed to adjourn the meeting until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Washington Street Courthouse Annex, 310 W. Washington St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.