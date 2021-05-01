After 10 years with the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, the current president has decided to step down and the search for the Chamber's next president has begun.
Jennifer Williamson said she's grateful for everything she's accomplished and everyone she's been able to work with over the last decade, but she's decided to focus on her family and children.
"I am so proud of where the Chamber is currently and proud of our accomplishments we have achieved together during my time at the Chamber," Williamson said. "... The Chamber is strong financially, we have a great team of Board leadership, staff members and volunteers at the Chamber, and the future is bright for the Chamber and our community. I'm looking forward to seeing our Chamber and community continue to thrive."
The Chamber Board of Directors has formed a search committee to find a new president for the Chamber. In addition to supervising Chamber employees and handling Chamber finances, the job description calls for someone who can work with members and community entities to achieve the Chamber's mission to "advance economic growth, prosperity and quality of life" in Limestone County.
They're asked to do this through support of business, industry, agriculture, tourism, community service organizations and by promoting "quality, balanced growth" in the area. The new president will also serve as the primary spokesperson for the Chamber and oversee Chamber events.
"We'd love to see them continue to lead us through the growth that the community is experiencing," said Ray Neese, chairman of the Chamber's Board of Directors.
The deadline for resumes is May 21, but Neese said they plan to take their time to ensure they have the best qualified candidate for the position, as "whoever fills it is going to have big shoes to fill."
During Williamson's tenure as president, several new programs and events were added to the Chamber calendar, including the State of the County, State of the City and State of Education addresses; workforce expos; and most recently, the Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade. The Chamber has also moved to a new office with room to house Limestone County Economic Development Association at the same location and provide additional space for new businesses to launch, according to the Chamber.
Neese praised Williamson for her work with the Chamber, calling her "a great, great leader of the community and Chamber." Williamson, meanwhile, attributed her success to the many individuals who have worked with her during the past decade.
"Many individuals in this community have become mentors to me, and for that I am forever grateful," she said.
Visit tourathens.com to learn more about the Chamber and view a copy of the full job description.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.