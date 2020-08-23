Patrons in downtown Athens can win hundreds of dollars’ worth of prizes as the inaugural "Win the Window" contest is set to take place Aug. 22 through Sept. 5 in historic downtown Athens.
Patrons who spend $10 or more at a participating business during the two-week period can enter contest by putting an entry form with their name, telephone number and email in a container at that participating business.
Patrons may complete one entry form for every $10 the patron spends at the business. For example, a patron that spends $100 can submit 10 forms. All entries will be combined into one pool, with two winners will be randomly drawn from the combined pot.
The drawing will take place Sept. 8 at the Athens Main Street office, 107 N. Jefferson St., Athens. Winners do not have to be present to win.
“We wanted to create a fun, safe way for our community to shop local and have the chance to win big,” said Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street. “... Stop by Smith’s storefront on Washington Street and check out the windows for all the great items you could win.”
All Athens Main Street stores are taking several precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among shoppers and staff, including one-way aisles, offering hand sanitizer and curbside pickup. Several restaurants also have the option of outdoor dining.
Participating businesses include:
Window 1
• Terranova’s ($50 gift certificate);
• Lucia’s ($50 gift certificate);
• Sweetest Things ($50 gift certificate);
• UG White (Basket of sauces, coffee mug, butter dish);
• Bennett’s (Gift bag – H2Go Force water bottle, Tervis tumbler, cold pack);
• Hyatt & Sims (Gift bag – Beach towel, ponchos, travel information);
• Nutrition on the Square ($50 gift certificate);
• Crawford’s Gifts (Fall flag and stand);
• CEI Bookstore (Gift bag – Bible and adult coloring book);
• Epiphany (Gift basket – earrings, hair scrunchie, top); and
• Willow Cottage (Bee tile).
Window 2
• Boutique Bliss ($50 gift certificate);
• Tootlebugs ($20 gift certificate and toy);
• Frame Gallery (Wood frame with glass);
• Trinity’s (Swig Life tumbler, Swan Creek Candle Company candle);
• Tammy’s Fine Jewelry (Earth Grace Artisan Jewelry bracelet);
• Pimento’s (Large tin tray, door wreath);
• High Cotton Arts (Two original watercolor paintings, oil painting, stained glass ornament, art print, Athens-themed coffee mug and note cards);
• Village Pizza ($50 gift card); and
• Wildwood Deli ($50 gift certificate).
Visit athensmainstreet.org/win-the-window-contest/ for more information and to read official rules.
