Athens street and electric departments are on standby in case icy conditions develop during the current winter storm warning.
Department Manager Dolph Bradford said crews spent 11 hours Saturday starting around 2:30 a.m. to sand bridges in the city and around Athens-Limestone Hospital.
"The interstate bridges were especially slick as were areas on Nuclear Plant Road and Alabama 251," Bradford said. "We will go out again this afternoon (Sunday), and we have crews on standby."
Even if streets appear clear, bridges can be icy and there may be black ice on the streets, Bradford said.
Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said he also has crews on standby in case ice causes power outages.
The National Weather Service winter storm warning states power outages in some rural areas could last a few days.
NWS said the combination of bitter cold temperatures Monday night into Tuesday will make conditions particularly hazardous for those that do lose power. residents should be prepared and have an emergency supply kit ready in event of a long duration power outage.
