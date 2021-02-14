The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Freezing rain will develop this evening into tonight and mix with sleet and snow Monday into Monday night. Ice accumulations could reach up to three tenths of an inch and total sleet and snow accumulations are estimated to be around 1 to 3 inches, according to NWS.
Limestone County Schools and Athens City Schools are closed Monday for President's Day. County schools are also closed Tuesday for a professional learning day.
City and county officials warn some power outages and tree damage will be possible due to the ice. Hazardous travel conditions should be expected by the Monday morning commute and will likely be exceedingly difficult to near impossible by Monday afternoon into evening, NWS said.
The NWS said power outages will be likely due to the expected ice accumulations, which is some rural areas could last for a few days. Residents should be prepared and have an emergency supply kit ready in the event of a long duration power outage, NWS said.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle, NWS said.
Call 511 for the latest road conditions.
