While Alabama is not generally impacted by winter weather nearly as much as its northern neighbors, the odd ice and snow event does happen occasionally.
Rarer still is Alabama facing an entire week of winter weather across two separate events, one encasing Limestone County in ice and the other dropping several inches of snow.
Those were the conditions facing Athens City Schools last week. Ultimately, the decision was made to cancel in-person learning for the entire week, while Thursday and Friday were declared remote learning days for students who are typically in the classroom.
“The evaluation and decision-making process is always multi-faceted as we weigh and consider many factors, so the process has its inherent challenges,” said ACS Superintendent Beth Patton. “However, we are fortunate to have the expertise of the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency team, which provides valuable information that informs our decision-making process.”
Last Monday was Presidents Day, so students were already out of school for a scheduled holiday. Tuesday was not a holiday, however, so the call had to be made whether or not to cancel classes for the day.
“Given the obvious impact of the winter weather and icy conditions early in the week, it was an easy decision to cancel school on Tuesday,” Patton said. “The safety of our students and employees is always our top priority. Tuesday and Wednesday schools were closed completely, meaning no classes for in-person or remote students.”
The icy conditions seemed to be clearing up by Wednesday afternoon, but later that evening, snow began to fall, with some areas even seeing double the 2-3 inches forecast by the National Weather Service.
The decision was made to once again cancel in-person learning for Thursday due to the snowfall and then again Friday when the county was still seeing white, since temperatures did not rise high enough to melt everything the day before.
“Thursday and Friday, we operated under eLearning for all traditional students,” Patton said. “Our remote students were able to simply pick up and complete their regularly scheduled coursework on Thursday and Friday. According to reports from our school administrators, we had excellent participation from our traditional students for the eLearning days on Thursday and Friday.”
Patton said the school system was “thrilled” when students were able to return to campuses across the city at the start of this week, now that the winter weather had passed.
None of the days missed last week will have to be made up since Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter weather. Patton said that eases the burden for the school system.
