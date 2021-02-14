Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency ahead of the potential winter weather.
Ivey said the declaration is out an abundance of caution.
At the advice of emergency management officials, the state of emergency will include 28 counties, Ivey said.
She said if weather permits and roadways remain safe, Alabamians who have plans to receive their COVID-19 vaccine should still do so.
Issuing this state of emergency is a precautionary measure in the instance the state is severely impacted due to freezing weather, she said.
Ivey reminds Alabamians to stay up-to-speed on the latest weather forecasts and use caution when driving.
