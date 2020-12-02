Another Christmas season means the return of the North Pole Stroll to Big Spring Park in Athens. Each year the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association invites groups and individuals to sponsor and decorate a Christmas tree to be placed in the park. Visitors are then able to walk through and check out all of the decorated tress at their own pace.
According to Teresa Todd, president of the tourism association, there are 73 trees in the park this year, which is the most the event has ever featured. “We got the trees earlier than ever this year, which has been a big help for our sponsors,” Todd said. “It has given them more time to get the trees decorated. The trees are really pretty this year.”
Big Spring Park is located at 350 E. Market St.
