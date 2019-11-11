Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early followed by a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.