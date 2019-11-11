A wintery mix of snow and sleet may fall early Tuesday as a blast of cold air meets the remnants of some lingering showers.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville says snow is likely as overnight lows reach the teens with wind chills in the lower teens. Snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
The forecast for Limestone County says a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow, is possible before 3 a.m. The best chance of snow mixed with sleet will occur between 3-5 a.m., the NWS says.
Tuesday will be sunny, but the high is 32 degrees. Tuesday night's low is expected to hit 19.
Temperatures will warm slightly later in the week as Wednesday's high is 46. Highs on Thursday and Friday are forecast to hit the lower 50s, though lows will be in the upper 20s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.