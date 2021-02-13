The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a hazardous weather outlook for North Alabama and portions of Southern Middle Tennessee.
Isolated pockets of freezing rain will be possible Sunday morning across far northwest Alabama, according to NWS.
A strong winter storm is expected to impact the Tennessee Valley from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning, NWS said.
Locations will begin to experience freezing rain on Sunday night, with a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow possible for much of the day Monday, according to NWS.
The NWS said the wintry mixture of precipitation will shift eastward Monday evening, before ending early Tuesday morning.
The system has the potential to produce significant accumulations of both freezing and frozen precipitation, NWS said, adding it will likely have an impact on travel.
