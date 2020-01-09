An Athens woman was arrested early Thursday after injuring two family members with a knife, an official said.
Athens police received a report around 2 a.m. of domestic violence at a residence in the 700 block of Marion Street, according to Chief Floyd Johnson. When officers arrived, they found Tanya Lynn Sheffield's mother and stepfather in a bedroom, cut by a knife.
Johnson said the victims were transported to an area emergency room for treatment. Because the injuries were not life-threatening but involved the use of a weapon, Sheffield was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic violence–assault, Johnson said.
Sheffield faces an additional charge of resisting arrest. The chief said her behavior during and after the arrest left officers unable to obtain a mugshot before taking her to the Limestone County Jail. Limestone County Jail records also do not include a photo of Sheffield.
Investigation into the case continues.
