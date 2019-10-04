A woman found guilty of reckless manslaughter last month has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Circuit Court Judge Chad Wise handed down the sentence Friday morning to 43-year-old Christina Marie Beck of Decatur. She will not be eligible for parole, District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones said after the sentencing.
Beck was driving under the influence when she was involved in a crash on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. The crash killed Beck's young 5-year-old son Eli, who was wearing a seat belt but was not in a child restraint.
Beck was seriously injured but recovered.
Her medical records indicated she was “intoxicated (alcohol) and under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash,” according to the incident report.
