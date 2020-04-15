An Athens man faces one count of prostitution after pretending to be a wrecker service employee and asking a woman to have sex with him in exchange for getting her vehicle out of impound, an official said.
Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said the victim told deputies on Feb. 25 that her car had been towed and impounded by a local wrecker service after a traffic stop the previous week.
She knew the name of one man who worked for the wrecker company and found an account with the same name on Facebook, Young said. Not realizing she was talking to 52-year-old Jimmy Darrell King, she asked what it would take to get her car out of impound, Young said.
King requested sex and money in exchange for the release of the vehicle, according to Young.
King was arrested Tuesday and later released from the Limestone County Jail on $1,000 bond.
