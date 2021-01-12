While Limestone County residents were taking to the outdoors Monday to play in the snow and have a little much-needed fun during the COVID-19 pandemic, many agencies were working behind the scenes to try and help make sure everyone stayed safe.
Daphne Ellison, emergency management officer with Limestone County EMA, said her office usually gets a briefing on any upcoming significant weather events from the National Weather Service two or three days before the event.
“We then send those out to the city and county departments to keep them up to date,” she said. “That way, they can prepare their departments, like law enforcement, city departments, the county districts and such.”
She said Limestone County EMA itself will be on standby during weather events, unless something happens where help is required, like losing power, a large number of wrecks or if a traffic jam causes people to become stranded and in need of rescue.
“We have heard of several wrecks today due to sliding off the roadway or fender benders, but other than that, it hasn't been that bad,” Ellison said Monday. “Some of our commissioners throughout the county said they had a few issues with icing over bridges or at some of the I-65 overpasses, but other than that, it's been a good day.”
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said as long as the roads stay clear during a snow event, “We are fine.”
“Some of the districts might put out some salt or sand on elevated surfaces if it gets slick,” he said.
Early Monday, District 3 Commissioner Jason Black and District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend each reported slick roads and bridges in their parts of the county. The county commission posted warnings on social media to remind drivers to exercise extreme caution, but by noon, temperatures were already starting to warm enough for overall roadway problems to remain few.
The City of Athens said on social media around noon Monday that while snow was still falling, no issues on any streets had been reported.
