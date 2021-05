Street artist ARCY spray paints a tribute to Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and Athens native Brittany Howard live in front of an audience Friday beside the Limestone County Courthouse on The Square. Athens Main Street commissioned ARCY to do the tribute for its in-the-works Merchants Alley project. Members of Howard's family were among the crowd watching the tribute being put together. The live art project was done as part of Main Street's first Fridays After Five event of the summer.