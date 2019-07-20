Work on two bridges that are a key part of an Athens walking trail is ahead of schedule despite ample rain since the project began in March, an official said.
The Forrest Street bridges, located just east of U.S. 31, had been deemed "structurally deficient" by today's standard and had to be replaced, according to Athens Public Works Director James Rich.
A construction crew from Miller & Miller Construction Inc. of Huntsville has been working on the project since the bridges were closed to traffic March 4.
Double sized
Once the project is finished next spring, the bridges will be almost twice as wide and long and have safety barriers and a pedestrian lane so residents can walk the Swan Creek Greenway, Rich said. The Greenway, a 2.6-mile long recreational trail east of U.S. 31 in Athens, runs north and south between the Sportsplex and U.S. 72 along Swan Creek.
"We are ahead of schedule," Rich told The News Courier Friday. "The weather has favored us since the project was let. All of the foundation and drill shafts are complete, and the substructure for the east bridge will be complete next week. The city is hopeful the project will be complete by the March 2020 deadline or sooner."
For now, the bridges, and the corresponding section of the Greenway, are closed. Traffic has been rerouted to Lindsay Lane, Alabama 251 and U.S. 72.
ATRIP
The bridges are the last of the projects to be done through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program. Under the ATRIP program, the state raised $1 billion from the sale of municipal bonds to improve roads and bridges statewide. Athens qualified for an $11 or $12 million share and made a list of needs, including the Forrest Street bridges, which are expected to cost about $4 million. That estimate includes the cost of engineering and inspections. In order to get the $4 million for the project, the city had to pay a 20% match, or $1.456 million.
Commented
