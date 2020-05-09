HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Work to replace part of a damaged north Alabama highway near Huntsville is running ahead of schedule, transportation officials said.
Heavily traveled U.S. 231 developed dangerous cracks during torrential rains in February, and engineers decided to relocate the road rather than fix it. Building two, 100-foot-long bridges to cross an unstable area will be a key part of the project, WAAY-TV reported.
The work is now expected to be complete by Dec. 2, which Transportation Department spokesman Seth Burkett said would be much sooner than initially anticipated. Burkett said a reduction in traffic during the coronavirus pandemic has helped crews by making the area easier to access.
"It actually has been something that kind of allowed us to work more freely with this project, with reduction in traffic, the detour route has become much less of a concern, traffic is much lower," Burkett said.
The contracting company can receive financial incentives by finishing the project early.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.