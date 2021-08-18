A disabled veteran in Limestone County can now come and go more easily from his home thanks to the efforts of several volunteers, including a few of his coworkers.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 51 of Athens organized a wheelchair ramp build last month for Russell O'Neil, a retired U.S. Army veteran. According to Chapter Treasurer Randy Welcher, O'Neil had undergone a procedure that left him in need of a way safe in and out of his home while in a wheelchair.
To make it happen, DAV Chapter 51 volunteers joined forces with local chapter members from American Veterans and American Legion, as well as some of O'Neil's coworkers from Tactical Aviation Ground Munitions, to spend a weekend building a wheelchair ramp at O'Neil's home.
Welcher said it's the fifth ramp built so far this year. The build was completed last month, and when a member went to visit O'Neil last week, Welcher said they reported that "Mr. O'Neil is loving it."
"It gave him the freedom he's been lacking," Welcher said. "It's been several months since his procedure ... and he's got his freedom back."
Wheelchair ramps are built at no cost to the veterans they help, Welcher said. The DAV raises funds throughout the year with events like the upcoming raffle in September. This year is the second time the DAV has hosted its annual fish fry and gun raffle, with plates available for $10 each and firearm raffle tickets available for $20 per ticket or $100 for six. Only 500 raffle tickets are available.
Up for grabs are a Thompson Center 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Performance Center pistol and Ruger American Rimfire .22 long-range rifle. The event is set for 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 25396 Airport Road, Athens.
Because it falls on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, the DAV plans to have the Athens High School JROTC post colors and hold a memorial for victims and veterans lost.
Welcher said 100% of the funds raised from the event will go to help disabled veterans like O'Neil. Materials alone for a wheelchair ramp can cost $1,400, all of which comes out of the DAV's raised funds, Welcher said.
They learn about veterans in need mostly through word of mouth, he said.
"The other organizations know the DAV does a lot of these, so we hear from them," Welcher said, adding the chapter hopes to hold even more group efforts going forward.
