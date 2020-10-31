A single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has claimed the life of an Athens man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kolter Max Williams, 23, was killed when the 2005 Ford Explorer he was operating left the roadway and hit a private residence. The crash occurred at 1:05 p.m.
Williams, who was using his seatbelt, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 278 at the 71 mile marker, approximately eight miles west of Cullman.
Nothing further is available at this time as troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
