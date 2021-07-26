A three-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 65 led to an hours-long shutdown and a ride to the hospital for an Alabama State Trooper, officials said.
Seth Burkett, public information officer for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said southbound traffic would be diverted to U.S. 31 South, where motorists could then reconnect with the interstate at the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road ramp.
The wreck occurred near the 350 mile marker on I-65, south of U.S. 72, and left both southbound lanes blocked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Brandon Bailey said it was just after 2 p.m. when a vehicle struck a trooper's vehicle. According to other law enforcement sources and emergency scanner reports, the trooper suffered broken bones and a head injury.
The trooper had been helping with an 18-wheeler that had broken down on the interstate, officials said, and the vehicle that struck his forced it into the 18-wheeler, causing damage to the front and rear of the trooper vehicle.
The trooper was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. In a tweet Monday evening, Gov. Kay Ivey asked for prayers for the trooper. She also reminded drivers to "please slow down and move over when you see blue lights and emergency vehicles."
It was not immediately known if anyone else was injured in the wreck. ALEA said troopers are continuing to investigate the accident.
