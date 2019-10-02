A historic World War II-era plane that visited Limestone County three years ago crashed Wednesday morning at an airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
The B-17 “Flying Fortress,” which was named “Nine-0-Nine,” crashed while trying to land. Reports say 13 people were on board, five of which were injured.
Flight records from FlightAware shows the plane crashed about five minutes after it took off. The data shows the plane had traveled about 8 miles and reached an altitude of 800 feet.
The plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its “Wings of Freedom” vintage aircraft display to Bradley International this week, airport officials said. The tour was previously in Limestone County at Pryor Field in October 2016.
The plane was also used in the final scene of the James Bond movie “Thunderball,” according to published media reports.
The “Nine-0-Nine” was one of several planes available for public viewing. “Wings of Freedom” also allows members of the public to purchase tickets to ride aboard a vintage plane.
