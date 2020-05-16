Limestone County honored a true American hero this week by lighting the county courthouse in downtown Athens red, white and blue.
John Calvin Martin, 96, one of the county's remaining World War II veterans, died Sunday, May 10. His death reminded many of why his generation is considered "the greatest.”
Martin was a decorated WWII veteran, receiving a Purple Heart in addition to many other medals during his service. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, later the U.S. Air Force, from January 1942 to September 1953. He flew numerous missions as a tail gunner, flying on B-17s and B-24s during his service.
“It was an honor for us to be able to show our respect to Mr. Martin for his service to our country,” said Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission. “Our country’s greatness is built on the courage and sacrifice of our veterans.”
The late Jerry Barksdale, a contributor to The News Courier, wrote about Martin in 2015, saying, “His generation of citizen soldiers would win World War II and save western democracy.”
Barksdale wrote, “Despite having never been inside an airplane, Martin joined the Army Air Corps … a little more than a month after Pearl Harbor.”
It wasn't long before Martin was boarding the USS Wharton, sailing to Hickman Field at Pearl Harbor, then ending up on Kwajalein, a small island in the Pacific.
“That's where I went in combat," Martin told Barksdale. "I was a little bitty man. When I went into service I weighed 142 pounds and was a sharpshooter on the firing range.”
Martin became a tail gunner on “Dragon Lady,” a B-24 Liberator, 7th Air Force, Bomb Squadron 392, Group 477. The bomber carried a crew of 10 and 8,000 pounds of bombs. Martin said he sat inside a plastic bubble at the tail of the plane, firing twin .50-caliber machine guns at Japanese Zeroes that attacked from behind. Average missions lasted four to five hours. His first mission was bombing Japanese troops on Okinawa.
A major hit on one mission earned Martin a Purple Heart, but after months of hospitalization on Midway Island, he persuaded the company commander to allow him to stay in service instead of going home. He was assigned to the 20th Air Force on Tinian in the Mariana Islands, loading ammunition and bombers.
He was in the service when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. The Japanese surrendered Aug. 14, 1945, but Calvin reenlisted for an additional year and was sent to Japan for occupation duty.
When Martin returned to Limestone County, Barksdale wrote, “he came home wearing his Purple Heart and staff sergeant stripes.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks reflected on the service of the nation's World War II veterans.
"Many of our World War II veterans had never been outside of Alabama when they were called upon and left overseas to serve our country," said Marks, a Vietnam War veteran. "It is a sad day when we lose someone like Mr. Martin who heeded that call, fought for our country and received the Purple Heart for his service.”
Sandy Thompson, a veteran and director of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens, said Martin was “a very special man, a true American hero and one of the last of the greatest generation.”
She said he would be missed by everyone at the museum, and his family remains in their prayers.
More about Martin
Martin was born Sept. 18, 1923, in Limestone County to John Henry Martin and Verna Julia Moore. Barksdale wrote Martin bought a house and 5 acres on Alabama 251 in 1947. He met his wife, the late Edith Irene Martin, after dating almost a year. They had three children: Gregory Martin, John Stephen Martin and Cathy Martin Greenhaw. Two of the children still reside in Limestone County, but Gregory Martin preceded his father in death.
The WWII veteran was also grandfather to three and great-grandfather to three. John Calvin Martin was a member of Northside Church of Christ for more than 55 years. He was a deacon and an elder.
He also enjoyed sports, playing minor league baseball for the Nashville VOLS and Louisiana Lake Charles teams before enlisting in the military. Teammates called him "Curly," a nickname that stuck with him the rest of his life.
Family said he was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone who knew him.
Martin once told Barksdale that there was “so much change in our country, but it's still our country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.