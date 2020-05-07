Nurses across the state and nation were honored Wednesday as part of National Nurses Day, the start of a weeklong celebration of the contributions that nurses make to the health of their communities.
Traci Collins, chief nursing officer at Athens-Limestone Hospital, said the year 2020 has been dedicated as “The Year of the Nurse.” She added Florence Nightingale is known as the founder of modern medicine and May 12 will mark her 200th birthday.
Collins said May 6 is a special day dedicated to recognizing the incredible jobs that nurses do every day.
On Wednesday, nurses at the hospital were given fresh doughnuts on behalf of Dunkin' Donuts in Athens. The act of kindness was one of many, according to Collins.
“The past few weeks there have been so many acts of kindness shown to our entire hospital and especially our nursing staff,” she said.
Luke Standeffer, chairman of the board of the Alabama Hospital Association, said now more than ever we need to thank our nurses for their care and compassion.
“They put themselves on the line every day caring for our patients, and now they’re helping us heal during an unprecedented pandemic,” he said. “Their additional work is remarkable, and yet not unexpected, based on the way they’ve always responded to any crisis that occurred.”
Collins said she cannot say enough about the nursing staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
“Our nurses go above and beyond to provide exceptional care to our patients,” she said. “We treat each patient with compassion, just like we would treat our own family members. “
Collins believes nursing is not just a career, but a calling.
“It's not always easy,” she said. “Nurses are with people through some of the hardest times of their lives, but they are also there during good times as well. Being is a nurse is truly one of the most rewarding professions ever. Nurses are special, and our staff at ALH is absolutely the best.”
Standeffer said he speaks for hospital leaders statewide in his appreciation for the tremendous role nurses play in providing leadership at their facilities, along with quality and compassionate bedside care. He urges everyone to thank the nurses they know and to support them in their ongoing healing ministry.
“One of the best ways we can show our support and protect our healthcare workers is to stay safe,” Standeffer said. “We must continue to stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave, wear masks in public, wash our hands frequently and keep a 6-foot distance between ourselves and others. It’s imperative that we keep our communities safe by not letting up on these precautions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.