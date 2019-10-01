Hannah Cobb describes her 6-year-old son, Noah, as good-hearted.
A first grader at Sugar Creek Elementary School, he's like most boys his age. He's learning to read and developing his math skills.
But, there might be one thing Noah has already learned — empathy.
On Saturday, Noah and his family had been out visiting grandparents. On the trip back home, Noah noticed something out of the ordinary. It was around 8 p.m. when he saw a fire in some pine trees near a home on New Cut Road.
“It was a decent-size fire,” his mom Hannah said, adding she wondered if they should stop. She figured with a fire that big, the homeowner had to know about it.
She said Noah demanded the family stop. He was adamant that his dad, Jesse, check on the homeowners. Noah didn't think whoever was inside knew about the fire.
“He was insistent,” Hannah said, adding he was almost crying. Jesse told Noah to calm down, and he stopped the vehicle. Jesse got out of the car and knocked on the door of the home.
Andy Taylor, the uncle of homeowners Janay and Shane Ellis, was there watching the couple's dog, but had dozed off.
“He stepped out on the porch and said, 'No, I didn't know,'” Hannah said.
Taylor called 911, and Clements Volunteer Fire Department responded. The homeowners said it burned about a 15-foot area close to their home.
The cause of the fire is unknown. However, the area where the fire was located is abnormally dry and the county is under moderate drought conditions.
Homeowners speculate the fire could have been caused by an earlier wreck near the home or even someone tossing out a cigarette.
Janay Ellis said she is glad Noah wanted to stop at the home.
“Andy had no idea,” she said.
Ellis said everyone is very appreciative of what Noah did.
“I'm glad he said something,” she said. “He's so sweet.”
Noah is glad he got his parents to stop. He told them he might have saved that man.
Hannah is also happy they stopped. She knows it could have been much worse, especially with the man sleeping.
“He's our little hero,” Hannah said about her son. “He has a good heart.”
