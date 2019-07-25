The Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority this week received an eye-opening report about what it would take to keep the utility on solid operational footing for the next 20 years.
At a Tuesday work session, Clay Zielinski from Barge Design Solutions presented board members with information about its current operation, including storage tank capacity, infrastructure, current usage and anticipated usage.
Zielinski said those were largely the factors he took into consideration when creating a list of capital improvements for the LCWSA board to consider. Those improvements are broken down by sectors — near-term, 2023 planning horizon, 2028 planning horizon and 2038 planning horizon.
“It's about knowing what level of service you want to provide for your customers and providing a roadmap for you to do that,” Zielinski said.
All of the recommendations are designed to improve the utility's transmission, distribution or storage capacity. As the county continues to see residential, industrial and retail growth, the utility could be placed under considerable strain.
If the board chooses to implement all the recommendations, the overall cost would be $48 million over the next 20 years. Daryl Williamson, LCWSA's chief executive officer, told the board he was confident the projects would require little-to-no additional borrowing and could instead be funded by investing the utility's depreciation back into the system.
The discussion about capital expenditures comes as the board prepared to begin its budget hearings for the 2019–2020 fiscal year. Williamson said the capital planning process is important in providing a long-term plan for setting spending priorities, scheduling project in a logical sequence and coordinating projects for the next 20-year period.
“The plan provides strategic investments to renew infrastructure that will become undersized as we continue to see growth,” he said. “Water demands from growth must be addressed in a timely manner, if we are to continue to deliver sustained levels of service to our customers.”
To that end, Zielinski recommended the board consider $11.7 million worth of near-term projects. One of those projects, installing a pressure release valve to supply water from Huntsville Utilities to customers in the Hardiman Road area, has been completed. The valve, a $20,700 project, was designed to improve peak demand and fire flow conditions.
The most expensive item on the near-term list would be to upgrade a 19,200-foot transmission line along Sweet Springs Road to support hydraulic connectivity between the North and Pinedale water tanks. The cost of the project is estimated at $3.87 million.
Other near-term projects exceeding the $1 million mark include:
• Install 13,000 feet of 12-inch ductile iron along Easter Ferry Road to support customer pressures (estimated $1.67 million);
• Install 8,500 feet of 16-inch ductile iron main along Alabama 251 to support customer pressures (estimated $1.33 million);
• Install 4,700 feet of 24-inch ductile iron main along Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and Burgreen Road to support hydraulic connectivity between the South and Burgreen tanks (estimated $1.4 million); and
• Install a 2,400-gallons-per-minute variable speed pump at the pump station at Ripley and Blackburn roads to support the New Cut storage tank (estimated $1 million).
Other near-term projects Zielinski recommended would be to purchase two new large pumps — one for the North Limestone treatment plant and one at the Burgreen plant. The combined base cost for the two pumps is $1.6 million.
“The pump projects need to happen in near-term,” Williamson told the board Tuesday. “Not having redundancy at those plants does give me some heartburn.”
Most of the board members had questions about Zielinski's findings and pledged to digest the data prior to the next LCWSA board meeting, set for 3:30 p.m. today at the utility's U.S. 72 location.
“We're trying to develop plans based on data, and the plan is only as good as the data,” said Board Chairman Jim Moffatt. “We've got to get on it, because these projects don't happen overnight.”
