Roy Patton found out history got a little wet while buried under the sidewalk on Washington Street for about 25 years.
The Athens Public Works Department has been pouring new sidewalks in downtown Athens for the past few weeks. On Wednesday, the project reached Hendricks-Patton-RANCL, owned by Patton's family.
Twenty-five years ago, Patton buried a time capsule under the sidewalk at 101 W. Washington St. The project allowed him to be reunited with the capsule, which was actually just a container from his wife's kitchen.
Inside the “capsule” was a little money and some wet notes about the family's history. One note said he buried the capsule during the last sidewalk project on Nov. 3, 1994, and that he was burying it four months prior to the birth of his twins.
On Thursday morning, prior to the pouring of a new sidewalk, Roy and his father, Bucky Patton, buried two time capsules in air-tight containers wrapped in plastic. Donations to the capsule were provided by downtown merchants, City Hall, Athens City Schools and the Limestone County Commission, which submitted letters or business cards.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks included a bicentennial coin, Bennett's Clothing offered a gift certificate that states it would be honored if the store is still open when the capsules are uncovered.
"Thanks to everyone who participated and donated items," Roy Patton said. "This was a fun project."
— Details for this report provided by Athens grant coordinator and communications specialist Holly Hollman.
