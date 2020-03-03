Young, Maples take wins in school board primaries

Bradley Young and his family waited a long time to see if he had taken the first step toward retaining his seat on the Limestone County Board of Education, but when the final box of the night confirmed his victory, the family was all smiles and hugs of relief and joy.
Young defeated Kevin Dunn in the District 5 Republican primary. Young will face Democrat Amy Champion in the November general election. Young received 897 votes, or 57%, while Dunn received 679 votes, or 43%.
School board members serve six-year terms.
“We're just very excited for Limestone County and District 5,” Young said. “We are on a roll to excellence and this kind of puts the nails in the coffin as far as moving us forward in this county as far as our school system. We're just proud of tonight's result.”
Young said he wanted to seek a second term on the school board in order to keep the momentum going in the right direction.
“We have so many good things going, and I'd just like to see those things continue,” Young said. “Hopefully, we can keep driving that and can reach the destination we're looking for, which is to be at the highest level we can be education-wise and offer the kids of Limestone County what they need to be successful.”
Young said he appreciated the support he received from the people of District 5 who trusted him enough to vote him back into office.
“I had a lot of good friends and family that campaigned, got out and knocked on doors and put signs out,” Young said. “It's just a great experience. This is what America's about right here.”
Maples takes District 4 seat
Dr. Belinda Maples defeated Heath Moss in the Republican primary for the District 4 Board of Education seat.
Maples will face Democrat Rita Sanders Jackson in the November general election.
Maples, a family medicine specialist in Athens, had 977 votes, or 58%, to Moss' 699 votes, or 42%.
Maples couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday night but said in last month's candidate forum she was in favor of faculty leading the way in how children are taught in county schools, instead of a federal agency dictating how classrooms should be managed.
“Everyone is overburdened by bureaucracy,” Maples said at the forum. “I think there should be less restrictions, and allow the teachers to be more creative and individualize their teaching to the student. Not everybody learns the same.”
Maples also said the Limestone County Career Technical Center needed to be improved. She called for more certifications to be offered, so students would be that much better to hire straight out of high school.
“In Washington, they're saying they want community college to be free,” Maples said. “They've got public education free, and why aren't we using our time while (students are) 16, 17 and 18 trying to teach something they can do for the rest of their lives?”
Maples is seeking the seat currently held by Ed Winter, who chose not to run for another term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.