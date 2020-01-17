The halls of Limestone County Career Technical Center were a little extra crowded this week as freshmen from some of the county's schools visited to see firsthand what their future could hold.
Upperclassmen, dressed in blue "Follow Me to Your Future" T-shirts, served as tour guides for the hundreds of ninth-graders who explored the campus Thursday. The younger students were divided into several smaller groups that toured each program offered at the tech center.
At each stop, a student or instructor discussed their chosen program and the career options it provided. Some, like IT programming and cybersecurity, feature students who graduate with certifications, state awards and the skills necessary for a lucrative career.
"These students leave out of here making a lot of money," said Pamela Long, whose award-winning students compete in video game design and computer programming while earning multiple certifications.
Many presenters mentioned Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing USA and industries like it. From automotive technology to advanced manufacturing, juniors and seniors talked with ninth-graders about how far ahead they will be compared to others in the job market.
"You get to see a lot of cool things," said Ardmore student Anna Bailey, who is in the automotive tech program at LCCTC. "This will really get you a good foot in."
"We spend one day a week in the classroom and the rest of the time out here working," LCCTC instructor Mike Raney said.
In addition to teaching students, Raney also helped train some of the MTMUS employees who visited the center earlier this week. Raney and other instructors stressed that while their courses may appear male-dominated, female students could do just as well — and in some cases, better — than their male counterparts.
"The people from Mazda-Toyota, a third of them were female, and I guarantee the ones here Tuesday, they were team leaders and earning somewhere in the $100,000 range, if I had to guess," Raney said.
"We have four out of (precision machining) right now working at In'Tech Medical, all making $17 and hour and eight weeks overtime," LCCTC Director Vince Green said. "... If you like working with your hands and you like making things, you can make anything in this shop out of metal. Just give it a thought. ... Some of the best machinists that come out of this program are female."
It was a message that hit home for Brooke Phillips, an Ardmore freshman. She said she was particularly intrigued by the collision repair program.
"It was cool," she said. "I was planning to do cosmetology, but I didn't know what other ones there were."
Ardmore principal Glenn Bryant said it was "crazy" to have such opportunities available and not take them. While a program may come with a fee to cover safety gear or SkillsUSA costs, they all result in training and credentials that would cost so much more after graduation.
"That's what's crazy," Bryant said. "All of this is open to adults; it's just that it's free to the kids. These kids have no excuse to get to 18 (years old) and not be able to have a clue what their next step needs to be."
Each freshman on the tour was given a list of the tech center's programs and the option to check off any they might be interested in joining. Phillips said she liked teaching and training, too, while another freshman, Ardmore student Preston Patterson, said he was interested in cybersecurity.
Other options available to the students included HVACR, design, graphic communications, culinary arts, welding, construction and electrical, firefighting, law enforcement, JROTC, pre-engineering and health science. Visit https://careertechnical.org/ for more information.
