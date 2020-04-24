Zaxby's in Athens has sustained fire damage to its kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building after a fire this morning at 7:14 a.m., according Athens Fire & Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton through social media.
The cause is under investigation.
Ruth T. Beasley, 84, of Decatur, Alabama, died Monday, April 20, 2020 in Decatur. There will be a private memorial graveside service at New Salem Cemetery.
Paul Wayne Clem, 85, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at the Athens City Cemetery, with Spry Funeral Home arranging the service.
Robert Benjamin "Ben" Wiggins, III passed away Monday at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday, April 23 from 5-7 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Voncile J. Malhenzie, 92, of Athens, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Falkville. A private graveside service will be held with Terry Herston officiating. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.