Halloween is a time to celebrate skeletons, ghosts, scary movies — and paint-splattered zombies?
That's the goal at Grace Hill Farms this year, where all ages are welcome to hop in a trailer and go for a ride on their first ever zombie paintball trail. Heather Green, one of the organizers, said the farm has been working on this event for about two years and will have rides available 6:30–10:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday between now and Nov. 2.
Tickets are also on sale for Halloween night, which falls on a Thursday this year.
"We've been wanting to get into something out here on the farm that's family-oriented," Green said. "We tossed around ideas, and this came up."
She said she thought it would be perfect for area kids, but they've already seen great responses from adults wanting to enjoy a grownups-only outing. Tickets are $25 per person and include 100 glow-in-the-dark paintballs.
Riders go in groups of up to 28 per "Zombie Assault Vehicle," each of which comes equipped with black lights and paintball guns mounted to the side to ensure hunters are only able to shoot at their targets, not each other. The ride lasts about 25 minutes along a 2-mile trail. There is a pit stop to reload, if needed.
In addition to the hunt, there is a shooting gallery where hunters can practice their skills for $5 per 60 paintballs. The farm also has a movie area set up that will play Halloween-themed movies starting around nightfall in the "Zombie-Free Zone." Visitors can bring a blanket or chairs for the show, and there will be concessions available for anyone who works up an appetite.
Green advised everyone interested in trying their hand at zombie paintball to visit https://gracehillfarmsal.com/zombie-paintball/ for more information and to purchase tickets. While tickets will be available for purchase at the gate, Green said buying online is the best way to reserve a spot. Ticket bundles are available.
Grace Hill Farms is in western Limestone County at 22611 Grace Hill Lane, Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.