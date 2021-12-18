A proposed research center and zoo project for Limestone County may have to go back to the drawing board if the not-for-profit behind the project does not garner enough financial support.
According to Executive Director Ethan Woodruff of the North Alabama Zoological Society, which announced plans for a 270-acre zoo property and related 200-acre research center back in August, the group is in trouble of being outbid by developers for the parcel of land they hope to one day be the research property.
The 200-acre property is set to be an extension of the zoo and will focus on sustainable farming research for humans and animals, NALZS said in a previous release. Agriculture products from the site will be used to feed the animals and supply restaurants at the zoo.
Woodruff said during a press conference held Wednesday, Dec. 15, that the cost of the land for the proposed research center is $4 million. He said he reason developers are pressuring the landowner to sell to them is the parcel's proximity to Madison along Limestone Creek. The proposed zoo property is located just north of Martin Line Road and adjacent to Interstate 65, south of Tanner.
The cost to purchase both properties would be around $11 million. Woodruff said he expects the land for the proposed research center to only be available for another two or three months.
“People are very excited for the zoo project, but that excitement has yet to turn into funds,” Woodruff said. “We are looking to the public to help us out with that. As a nonprofit, we depend more on donors.”
Even if the property NALZS hopes to purchase for the research center is sold to developers, Woodruff assures Limestone County residents that both a zoo and research center are still planned, but the current properties represent the prime locations for both.
Woodruff said the agreement for the potential future zoo property purchase is stronger but not set in stone.
“We feel confident about purchasing that land, but we are working on funding for both,” he said. “Once we had the land, funding will open up more for both properties. The land is the hard part.”
The park is planned to feature three Adventure Trek Areas representing national parks and preserves from North America, Asia and Africa.
