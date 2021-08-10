The North Alabama Zoological Society, a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Huntsville, has identified expansive space on two separate properties to support a new zoological park in Limestone County, officials said Tuesday.
Spanning 279 acres, the central portion of the park will be a traditional walking zoo located just north of Martin Line Road and adjacent to Interstate 65, south of Tanner, officials said. In the park, there will be three Adventure Trek Areas representing national parks and preserves from North America, Asia and Africa. Beyond observing wildlife, guests will be able to ride horses, a zip line and through a safari in these areas.
Officials said NALZS has also identified a second property north of Madison along Limestone Creek. The 200-acre property is an extension of the zoo and will focus on sustainable farming research for humans and animals. Agriculture products from the site will be used to feed the animals and supply restaurants at the zoo. NALZS said they will share more information about this property in the coming weeks.
"We have been working on the project for the last two years, setting the groundwork for creating a much-wanted experience in our area,” said NALZS Executive Director Ethan Woodruff. “Other regions and communities our size have them; now is the right time for North Alabama to get one.”
The cost to purchase both properties from Lansing Companies is around $11 million. NALZS is currently working with corporate and civic leaders to secure funding as well as seeking help from the community for the land purchase.
“As one of the largest land developers in the country, a project such as the North Alabama Zoological Park project will be such a blessing to the community, and we expect it will bring substantial economic growth to the I-65 corridor that will be a catalyst for further highly beneficial projects in not only Huntsville, but also nearby Athens and Decatur,” said Lansing Companies President and CEO Greg Lansing. “We are so grateful to Ethan Woodruff and the entire NALZS team to be a part of this landmark project.”
An economic impact report from the University of Alabama in Huntsville shows that, once the park is built, it could generate more than $100 million for the local economy with a quarter of a million visitors a year, officials said. The park will be built to Association of Zoos and Aquariums standards with the goal to be AZA-accredited within the first year of operation.
"Limestone County continues to be blessed by growth and the addition of this unique North Alabama Zoological Park, by the North Alabama Zoological Society to our county is exciting,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “We welcome the addition of this landmark project and look forward to being a part of its success for many years.”
Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of Limestone County Economic Development Association, said LCEDA is delighted to have such a "one-of-a-kind project" in the county.
“This investment will be a very unique economic driver for tourism, and I certainly expect this to be a catalyst for other major complimentary projects and activities to follow,” Shockney said.
