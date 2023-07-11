Raffiel Cox, 51, of Madison, is facing multiple drug charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on his home in the 13000 block of Hatchett Road in Madison.
The search warrant was executed Wednesday, July 5, 2023, and investigators found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine.
“I am proud of our Narcotics Unit and Deputies working diligently to take these dangerous drugs and dealers off our streets. I cannot thank them enough for the work that they do,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
Cox, the sole occupant of the home, has been charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He is currently held at the Limestone County Detention Facility with a $502,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.