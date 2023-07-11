A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. Monday, July 11, has claimed the life of a Madison woman. Danielle L. Finley, 48, was fatally injured when the 2022 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Finley was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Bill Garrett Road near Airport Road, approximately three miles north of Decatur, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
