The United Way of Athens-Limestone County has announced their newest partner agency, the Make-A-Way Foundation. They believe the goals, mission and work of this agency are an excellent fit for United Way and its current partner agencies.
Make-A-Way was founded in 2019 and works with school systems and churches across North Alabama to open doors for special needs children, teens, and adults. Our mission is to provide resources to assist groups of two or more individuals with special needs in a learning or recreational environment.
Make-A-Way Foundation has been involved in many community projects.
• Installation of sensory rooms at local schools and area churches
• Providing Sensory friendly haircuts
• Special Needs Night at the Kiddie Carnival
• Easter Event — a yearly event held in the courtyard of Athens High School. It provides a safe, enclosed area, with numerous activities for children and adults with special needs. The event is highlighted by the visit of our Easter Bunny each year.
• Santa Spotting — a yearly event held in downtown Athens. An entire street is blocked off to provide a safe environment with local police offers supporting the event. Visit Santa, make cookies in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, or listen to Mother Christmas tell a story.
• Fall Festival and Halloween Event- a yearly event held at Camp Helen in eastern Limestone County. They provide a number of activities both indoors and outdoors for children and adults with special needs. The event also includes visits by a number of our first responders and their vehicles.
• Bringing awareness to the needs of special needs children, teens, and adults in the Athens limestone area.
• Partners with the Athens-Limestone County Public Library to make resources available to the special needs community.
“The Make A Way Foundation Board is composed of compassionate individuals who freely give their time, talents and financial support to serving others, and who have a particular interest in helping those with special needs,” Athens Limestone United Way Director Kaye McFarlan said.
