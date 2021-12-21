The Limestone County Commission chamber was full Monday morning with residents concerned about the future of the Athens-Limestone Hospital Wellness Center’s pools. Speaking on behalf on the coalition during the commission’s work session was Laura Lynn Kerner — a patron of the pool and a retired hospital consultant and administrator.
Kerner suggested that the city of Athens take ownership of the pool and asked the commission for their support in considering what she called “a sustainable plan.” Commission Chairman Collin Daly informed Kerner and those in the chamber that a meeting is planned for Tuesday morning with leaders of the City of Athens and members of the state delegation to discuss possible plans or actions in response to a proposal from Athens-Limestone Hospital.
“This is what their proposal is for one year of operation costs to keep it open. The big item on there is to replace the Desert Aire system which is $250,000,” Daly said. “They say that they need about $14,625 a month for the pool to stay in operation for a month.”
Commissioner Jason Black had plenty to say regarding the commission’s responsibilities if the city of Athens took ownership of the Wellness Center. “I won’t be for giving them a dime if the city park and rec takes it over,” Black said. “It would be no different than us going out and helping fund their fire department. We need that money for our departments.”
“Some of the people are unaware that Athens-Limestone Hospital, we give them $500,000 a year. That $500,000 could also go to fixing the pool. There’s a little bit of somebody at Athens Hospital that’s thrown us under the bus and acted like we’re not team players. We are a bigger team player than anybody else they got,” Black said.
“I don’t know if we will ever know the real reason (for the closing), but at 9 o’clock this morning, my real reason was it’s all about the money. If they aren’t making money on it, they aren’t concerned about it. They can rub you on the shoulders and tell you how much they love you, but at the end of the day, its the pocketbook. For them to say it’s a local government problem, it’s not a local government problem,” Black said.
The meeting Tuesday morning will include Daly, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Representative Danny Crawford and Senator Tom Butler. “I feel, as a steward of the taxpayer’s money, it is my civic duty to find out and get to the bottom of this pool situation. We sell quality of life in Limestone County. Quality of life is things like this pool,” Daly said.
The commission also took the following actions:
Approved Claims
12/03/2021 Check# 0063546-0063592 $284,464.67
12/03/2021 Check# 0063593 $202.05
12/10/2021 Check# 0063594-0063661 $529,699.52
12/10/2021 Check# 0063662 $401.97
12/10/2021 Check# 0063595 VOID
Contracts, Agreements and Grants
Approved a memorandum of understanding concerning Rave Alert between Limestone County and Athens Limestone County Emergency Communication District.
Approved Amendment No. 1 to Behavioral Health Services Agreement between HH Health System- Morgan, LLC, d/b/a Decatur Morgan Hospital-West and the Limestone County Commission.
Approved an agreement for a copier lease with The Lioce Group for a Sharp MX-3051 copier for the engineering department.
Budget Revisions
Approved purchase of a motor vehicle for maintenance department in the amount of $43,300.00.
Approved purchase of miscellaneous equipment for solid waste in the amount of $9,200.00.
Award Bids
Netfloor USA for low profile cable management access flooring for Emergency Management in the amount of $54,836.00
Personnel Actions
Approved the hire of John Hartzog as communications officer, pending drug screening.
Approved family medical leave for Hunter Daws beginning on December 28, 2021 and ending on January 13, 2022.
Engineer’s Report
Preliminary and final approval for Brigadoon Highlands Phase 4, a minor subdivision of three lots in District 3 near the intersection of St. Andrews Drive and Brigadoon Drive.
Other Business
Approved the purchase of ten 2022 Mack GR64F dump trucks, ten 16ft. CY truck beds and one 2022 Mack P164T tractor through the ACCA Joint Bid program and to seek financing for the same.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 9am at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
