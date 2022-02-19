Isaiah Thomas Lee Hargrove, 18, of Ardmore is being held in the Limestone County detention Center on $20,000 bond after attempting to run as he and other inmates were leaving the Limestone County Courthouse.
The incident took place on Thursday, Feb. 10, when Hargrove was brought to the courthouse from the Limestone County Detention Center for court proceedings. Catching Hargrove was not difficult, as he tripped and fell to the the ground allowing Sgt. John McCormick and Corrections Officer Blake Allison time to safely place him back into custody.
Hargrove is now charged with third-degree escape and attempting to elude law enforcement.
