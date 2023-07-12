Athens Police Department have arrested Vince Allan Griffin, 30, and charged him with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after investigating the death of a kitten.
A local business contacted the APD Thursday, July 6, 2023, about a deceased kitten located in their parking lot. APD obtained and reviewed surveillance video and identified Griffin as the offender.
“It became apparent that the kitten was killed intentionally and in a violent manner,” a statement from APD said.
Griffin was located and questioned by police Tuesday, July 11, and admitted to killing the kitten out of anger.
Griffin is being held at Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond. He has been charged with one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.